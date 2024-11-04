Iran will 'certainly' retaliate against Israel, IRGC general vows

Iran will 'certainly' retaliate against Israel, IRGC general vows

IRGC Deputy Commander, Brigadier General Ali Fadavi made the remarks on the occasion of the National Day of the Fight against Global Arrogance, also known as the National Student Day, which marks the 1979 takeover of the US embassy by Iranian university students, at Sharif University of Technology in the capital Tehran, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. “Details cannot be discussed, but it will certainly be carried out,” Fadavi said, referring to the possible attack against Israel, expected to be named Operation True Promise III.He further noted that Iran has been defending the oppressed and fighting the oppressor for over 45 years, stressing that it will continue to do so.Iran believes that it should stand on the right side of history, he added.The senior IRGC commander went on to say that one major aspect of the Gaza war was that the people of the world realized that they had been lied to for 76 years. As a result, demonstrations have been held on the streets of 91% of the countries of the world, he noted.“The people of the world understood that the Zionist regime [Israel] is the occupier, and they occupied the Palestinian land, evicted the people from their homes, and killed the people, women, and children,” he said.Fadavi’s remarks came a day after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei warned the United States and Israel that they would definitely receive a crushing response for their aggression.

