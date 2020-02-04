Iran will continue to work with other countries on Ukraine crash investigation - statement

Iran will continue to work with other countries on Ukraine crash investigation - statement

Iran will continue to work with other countries in investigating the crash of a Ukrainian airliner last month and called on all parties to avoid politicizing the issue, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said in a statement on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

A leaked audio recording of an Iranian pilot talking to the control tower in Tehran shows that Iran knew immediately it had shot down a Ukrainian airliner last month, despite denying it for days, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

