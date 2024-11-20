Iran will not halt its support for its allies, says president

Iran will not halt its support for its allies, says president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President stated that the country will keep supporting allies like Syria and called for Islamic unity in response to Israel's actions against Muslim nations.

Masoud Pezeshkian made the comments in a meeting with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam al-Sabbagh in Tehran on Wednesday, News.az reports citing Iranian media "The Islamic Republic of Iran is interested in developing and deepening relations with the friendly and brotherly Syria in various fields," he said.The President stated that "if Islamic countries had been united, the Zionist regime would not have been able to commit crimes against Islamic countries as it has done so far," adding that "Iran would not stop supporting its friends. We believe that the unity and cooperation of Islamic countries can bring progress and excellence to all Muslims."Pezeshkian noted that "we are ready to deepen cooperation and improve the level of relations with all Islamic countries based on respect and ensuring mutual benefits." He also stressed that relations with Syria are of special importance to Iran.Referring to the increase in exchanges of visits between officials of the two countries, the President emphasized the importance of continuing those visits in expanding cooperation and improving the level of relations. He added that strengthening interactions between Islamic countries and the solidarity of Muslims will neutralize the conspiracies and plots of enemies, including the United States and the Zionist regime, which are drawn against the interests of the nations of the region.The Syrian foreign minister, for his part, said that "Relations between Iran and Syria are continuously expanding, and our effort is to define a new perspective for interactions in various economic, commercial, and cultural fields, based on the privileged political relations between the two countries."Bassam al-Sabbagh said that his country is grateful for the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for the Syrian government and people, noting that the two countries have shared challenges, especially against the American-Zionist project to change the geopolitical borders in the region.Resistance is the most effective way to confront the US and Israeli plan, he stressed.The Syrian Foreign Minister also said that President of Syria Bashar al-Assad has always supported the resistance movement, highlighting that "...there is also an attempt to separate Syria from the Axis of Resistance, but this will never be materialized."Praising the recent movements and successes of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the diplomatic field and creating solidarity against the Zionist regime, al-Sabbagh stated "Syria is interested in greater coordination and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of diplomacy. We also consider the development of economic cooperation between them effective in neutralizing the US sanctions against the two countries."

News.Az