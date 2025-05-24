Iranian Director of Azerbaijani origin awarded the "Palme d'Or"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Director of Azerbaijani Origin Jafar Panahi Awarded the Palme d'Or at Cannes, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Iranian director of Azerbaijani origin, Jafar Panahi, has been awarded the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes International Film Festival for his film “A Simple Incident.”

Notably, this marks Jafar Panahi’s first participation in the Cannes International Film Festival in 15 years.

Panahi Wins Despite Ban: Censored Iranian Director Triumphs at Cannes

Director Jafar Panahi, known for his bold and socially charged films, has been repeatedly arrested and banned from filmmaking by the Iranian government since 2009, with authorities labeling his work as subversive.

Despite these restrictions, Panahi competed for the top prize at this year’s Cannes International Film Festival with his new film “A Simple Incident.” The director revealed that he used humor in the film to highlight injustice, and said that the time he spent in prison helped enrich the story.

According to a source close to the director, who requested anonymity, the film was shot in secret and was not funded by the state.

