Iranian drone attack injures at least 32 civilians in Bahrain

An Iranian drone attack on the island of Sitra in Bahrain overnight injured dozens of civilians, the country’s Health Ministry said.

According to a statement carried by the state news agency, 32 people were wounded in the strike, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

All of the injured were Bahraini citizens.

The ministry added that four of the cases were considered serious, including injuries involving children.

The attack occurred in the Sitra area, as tensions across the Gulf region continue to escalate.

