Iranian drones hit Nakhchivan Airport - VIDEO
Photo: Getty Images
Videos circulating online suggest that Iran may have targeted an airport in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, News.Az reports.
No official confirmation has been issued by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense or other authorities.
The footage shows flashes and explosions near the airport, but its authenticity and the circumstances of the alleged strike have not been independently verified.
By Aysel Mammadzada