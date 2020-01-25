Iranian FM: "The Iranian man who shot down the Ukrainian plane is now in prison"

"The Iranian man who shot down the Ukrainian plane is now in prison", said Iranian Foreign Minister while his interview to Spiegel, APA reports.

The head of Iranian MFA has commented on the reason of late admission of the mistake.

"This was a complicated situation in a complicated time. Others needed much more time. Almost 32 years ago, the U.S. shot down an Iranian passenger plane. As of today, they still haven’t issued an official apology. The American officer who was responsible for shooting it down even received a medal. Meanwhile, the Iranian man who shot down the Ukrainian plane is now in prison", he noted.

