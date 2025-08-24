Iranian forces kill six militants tied to Israel, report says

An Iranian missile system during military exercises at an undisclosed location in southern Iran. EPA

The incident occurred a day after armed rebels killed five police officers in the region on Friday

Iranian security forces killed six militants in southeastern Iran during a clash, state-run IRNA reported, saying the group was linked to Israel, News.Az informs via The National.

"One of the major terrorist plots in the eastern part of the country has been neutralised and the terrorist team responsible for it has been completely destroyed," the intelligence department of Sistan and Baluchestan said in a statement cited by Irna on Saturday.

The report claimed that the militants were not Iranian nationals and that it appeared they had received training by Israel's Mossad spy agency. It did not specify their nationality.

Two other members of the militant group were arrested, the report said.

"Based on the information obtained, the goal of this terrorist team was to attack one of the vital centres in the eastern region of the country," it added.

Iran's south-east has been the scene of sporadic clashes between security forces and armed groups, including Sunni militants and separatists who say they are fighting for greater rights and autonomy.

