Iranian forces kill six militants tied to Israel, report says
The incident occurred a day after armed rebels killed five police officers in the region on Friday
Iranian security forces killed six militants in southeastern Iran during a clash, state-run IRNA reported, saying the group was linked to Israel, News.Az informs via The National.
The incident came a day after armed rebels killed five police officers in the region on Friday.
The report claimed that the militants were not Iranian nationals and that it appeared they had received training by Israel's Mossad spy agency. It did not specify their nationality.
Two other members of the militant group were arrested, the report said.
"Based on the information obtained, the goal of this terrorist team was to attack one of the vital centres in the eastern region of the country," it added.
Iran's south-east has been the scene of sporadic clashes between security forces and armed groups, including Sunni militants and separatists who say they are fighting for greater rights and autonomy.