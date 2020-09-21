Iranian foreign minister to visit Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

The talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is due to pay a visit to Moscow, are scheduled for September 24, Russian president’s special envoy for Afghanistan and director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s second Asia department, Zamir Kabulov, told TASS on Monday.

"Yes, on September 24," Kabulov said. "The talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be held."

According to Kabulov, the sides are planning to discuss "bilateral relations, regional issues and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)."

Last time, Zarif paid a visit to Moscow on July 21.

