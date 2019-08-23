Yandex metrika counter

Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Paris, meet French President Macron on Friday

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is due to visit Paris on August 23, APA reports citing Sputnik.

During his visit, Zarif will meet with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, as well as with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss current tensions in the Middle East region.

Zarif is currently on a three-nation tour of Scandinavia.

The tour aims to develop a dialogue on regional issues with the Scandinavian nations, which are active players in the Persian Gulf, according to Zarif.

The Iranian top diplomat intends to visit several Asian countries after Scandinavia tour, which takes place ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York in September.

