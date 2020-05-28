Iranian Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijani people on Republic Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Ministry has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the Republic Day, News.Az reports with reference to the message posted on the official Twitter page of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

“Our sincere congratulation to the government and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day. On this prominent day, we wish them everlasting peace and prosperity!” the congratulatory message says.

News.Az