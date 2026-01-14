Iranian judicial chief vows swift trials, executions despite Trump’s threat

The head of Iran’s judiciary has announced that fast trials and executions will be carried out for those detained during the nationwide protests, despite a warning from US President Donald Trump.

The comments by Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei came as activists warned that hangings could come soon, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The security force crackdown on the demonstrations has killed at least 2,571, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

The current death toll exceeds that of any other round of protest or unrest in Iran in decades and recalls the chaos surrounding the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Mr Trump has repeatedly warned that the US may take military action over the killing of peaceful protesters, just months after it bombed Iranian nuclear sites during a 12-day war launched by Israel against the Islamic Republic in June.

A mass funeral was held on Wednesday for some 100 security force members killed in the demonstrations after authorities earlier said it would be 300.

Tens of thousands of mourners attended, holding Iranian flags and photos of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The coffins, covered in Iranian flags, stood stacked at least three high. Red and white roses and framed photographs of people who were killed covered them.

People elsewhere remained fearful in the streets. Plain-clothes security forces still milled around some neighbourhoods, though anti-riot police and members of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force appeared to have been sent back to their barracks.

“We are very frightened because of these sounds (of gunfire) and protests,” said a mother-of-two shopping for fruits and vegetables, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. “We have heard many are killed and many are injured. Now peace has been restored but schools are closed and I’m scared to send my children to school again.”

Ahmadreza Tavakoli, 36, told The Associated Press he witnessed one demonstration in Tehran and was shocked by the use of firearms by authorities.

“People were out to express themselves and protest, but quickly it turned into a war zone,” Mr Tavakoli said. “The people do not have guns. Only the security forces have guns.”

Mr Mohseni-Ejei’s comments about rapid trials and executions were made in a video shared by Iranian state television online.

“If we want to do a job, we should do it now. If we want to do something, we have to do it quickly,” he said. “If it becomes late, two months, three months later, it doesn’t have the same effect. If we want to do something, we have to do that fast.”

The comments stand as a direct challenge to Mr Trump, who warned Iran about executions in an interview with CBS aired on Tuesday.

“We will take very strong action,” Mr Trump said. “If they do such a thing, we will take very strong action.”

“We don’t want to see what’s happening in Iran happen. And you know, if they want to have protests, that’s one thing, when they start killing thousands of people, and now you’re telling me about hanging — we’ll see how that works out for them. It’s not going to work out good.”