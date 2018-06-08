Iranian minister of culture and Islamic guidance to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Iranian delegation led by the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on June 27.

The delegation will include Iranian cultural figures, well-known actors and writers, AzerTag reports. The minister will attend a ceremony on the occasion of the Iranian Culture Week in Baku, and also hold a series of bilateral meetings.

News.Az

