Iranian minister of culture and Islamic guidance to visit Azerbaijan
- 08 Jun 2018 12:08
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 131706
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/iranian-minister-of-culture-and-islamic-guidance-to-visit-azerbaijan Copied
An Iranian delegation led by the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on June 27.
The delegation will include Iranian cultural figures, well-known actors and writers, AzerTag reports. The minister will attend a ceremony on the occasion of the Iranian Culture Week in Baku, and also hold a series of bilateral meetings.
News.Az