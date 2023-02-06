Iranian police’s non-interference in attack on Azerbaijani embassy raises suspicions: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian police’s non-interference in the terrorist attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran raises suspicions, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Monday.

Hajizada made the remark at a briefing on the details of the terrorist act on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, News.Az reports.

"From what the embassy's security cameras caught, it becomes clear that this attack was deliberate and planned ahead," the spokesman said.

On January 27, 2023, at around 8:30am Baku time, an armed attack took place on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov pattern rifle and killed the head of the security service. Two security guards of the embassy were also wounded while preventing the attack.

News.Az