Iranian, Polish FMs meet for bilateral talks

The Assistant to Iran’s Foreign Minister and Director General for Mediterranean and Eastern Europe Affairs met with the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Polish Parliament in Warsaw on Saturday to hold talks.

During the meeting, Mahmoud Heidari and Paweł Kowal discussed a wide range of issues in various political, economic, cultural and international areas as well as the development of parliamentary cooperation between Iran and Poland, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

Heidari referred to the historical relations between Iran and Poland, which have paved the way for the formation of a positive image of Poland among the Iranian people, emphasizing the importance of close interaction and dialogue in order to achieve mutual understanding.

He expressed Iran's readiness to develop relations with Poland at all levels, especially in the parliamentary cooperation.

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Polish Parliament, for his part, pointed to the positive perception of the Polish people towards Iran, which was formed under the influence of the unique hospitality of Iranians towards Polish refugees during World War II, and welcomed any interaction to continue dialogue and consultation with the Iranian side.

Tuning to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year, Paweł Kowal emphasized strengthening and expanding relations between the two countries.

Iran's Ambassador to Poland Issa Kameli also attended the meeting.

