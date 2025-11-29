Yandex metrika counter

Iran recommissions Sahand destroyer

Iran recommissions Sahand destroyer
Iran has recommissioned the Sahand destroyer, which capsized during repairs last year, along with the Kurdistan floating base.

Sahand, equipped with missiles, guns, and electronic-warfare systems, and Kurdistan, capable of supporting destroyers and heavy helicopters on long missions, aim to strengthen Iran’s naval combat capabilities and expand access to international waters, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.


