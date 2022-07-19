Iranian President: “Iran-Turkiye-Russia cooperation is necessary for security in Syria”

+ ↺ − 16 px

The need to ensure Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity was emphasized at today's meeting, said Ibrahim Raisi, Iranian President at a press conference after the Astana summit held in Tehran, News.az reports.

He noted that all 3 countries emphasized the necessity of fighting terrorism. “Current concerns about the presence of terrorists in Syria and elsewhere require the determination of all countries. We also had talks about providing humanitarian aid to the Syrian people, solving economic and livelihood problems."

He noted that cooperation between the governments of Iran, Turkiye and Russia is always necessary for the implementation of security in Syria. The Astana format has been successful and should continue.





