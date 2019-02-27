Iranian President Rouhani rejects FM Zarif’s resignation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani turned down Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s resignation, saying acceptance of the resignation would be against the coun

In a letter to Zarif on Wednesday, Rouhani rejected the top diplomat’s resignation.

On Monday night, Zarif had announced his resignation from the cabinet in a post on his Instagram account.

“Many thanks for the generosity of the dear and brave people of Iran and its authorities over the past 67 months. I sincerely apologize for the inability to continue serving and for all the shortcomings during my service. Be happy and worthy,” Zarif wrote on his Instagram page.

In the Wednesday letter, Rouhani said he acknowledges Zarif’s emphasis on respecting the dignity and position of the Foreign Ministry.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in charge of foreign relations and prepares the ground for materialization of national security and interests. Therefore, as I have ordered several times, all organizations, including the administrative or governmental ones, must be in full coordination with this ministry in the foreign relations sphere,” the president stressed.

He also praised Zarif for his unwavering efforts at the Foreign Ministry and pointed to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei’s description of Zarif as “trustworthy, gallant, courageous and pious”, saying the foreign minister is at the forefront of standing against US pressures.

“I deem the acceptance of your resignation against the country’s interests and do not accept it,” Rouhani added.

The president said he is aware of the pressures on the country’s diplomatic body, on the administration and even on himself, stressing that the administration will stand firm and weather the tough stages.

Rouhani also highlighted the Foreign Ministry’s success to foil the US plots at anti-Iran gatherings in New York, Vienna, Brussels, The Hague, Warsaw and Munich in recent months, describing them as “remarkable political victories” for Iran at the regional and international levels.

The president further described the obvious jubilation of archenemies of Iran, including the Zionist regime, after Zarif’s resignation as a clue to the foreign minister’s success and the main reason that he should remain in his post.

