Iranian president thanks Azerbaijani leader for hospitality during his visit to Baku

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev following his visit to Baku.

"Yesterday [April 28] in Baku, we reached agreements and signed documents with my dear brother Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Pezeshkian wrote on X, News.Az reports.

“This visit marks the beginning of strengthening trust and opening new horizons for comprehensive scientific, economic, cultural, and defence cooperation. I would like to thank Mr. Ilham Aliyev for his hospitality," the Iranian president stated.

دیروز در باکو با برادر عزیزم الهام علیف رئیس جمهوری آذربایجان تفاهم‌هایی داشتیم و سندهایی امضا شد. این سفر مقدمه‌ای برای افزایش اعتماد و گشوده شدن افق‌های جدید برای همکاری‌های همه‌جانبه علمی، اقتصادی، فرهنگی و امنیتی است. از مهمان‌نوازی جناب الهام علیف تشکر می‌کنم.@azpresident pic.twitter.com/0j28hymxnN — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 29, 2025

