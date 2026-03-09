Iranian strike hits Bahrain’s largest BAPCO oil refinery - VIDEO

The BAPCO refinery, the largest oil refinery in Bahrain, was struck by Iranian attacks earlier on Monday, News.Az reports, citing the portal Clash Report.

Details about the extent of the damage or possible casualties have not yet been confirmed.

The refinery is a key component of Bahrain’s energy infrastructure and plays a major role in the country’s oil refining and export operations.

The strike comes amid escalating tensions in the region and follows a wave of Iranian missile and drone attacks reported across several Gulf states.