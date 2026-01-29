Iranian vessel faces emergency in Caspian Sea

The dry cargo ship Caspian Shiva, which was en route to the port of Makhachkala, reportedly suffered a breach of unknown origin. Following the incident, the vessel ran aground and began taking on water, with seawater actively entering the engine room and cargo hold, News.Az reports, citing MSN.

Ten crew members are currently on board. Preliminary reports indicate no injuries.

Rescue operations have not yet begun due to severe weather conditions, with wave heights in the Caspian Sea reaching up to two meters. Several tugboats from the Russian maritime port authority have been placed on standby as emergency response preparations continue.