Yandex metrika counter

Iranian vessel wrecks near Azerbaijan’s Lankaran port

  • Society
  • Share
Iranian vessel wrecks near Azerbaijan’s Lankaran port

An Iranian vessel has wrecked near Azerbaijan’s Lankaran port, the Azerbaijani State Maritime Agency told Trend on July 26.

The National Center of the State Maritime Agency received a distress signal at 14:10 (GMT+4) about the wreck of the Iranian Shabahang cargo ship near the port of Lankaran.

Two helicopters of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations and a patrol vessel of the State Border Service were sent to the scene of the incident.

The rescue operation is underway.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      