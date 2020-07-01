Iran’s COVID-19 cases surpass 230,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Iran has exceeded 230,000, of whom more than 191,000 have recovered from the disease, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman said, Tasnim news agency reports.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Wednesday, Sima Sadat Lari said the number of people tested positive for COVID-19 across the country has risen to 230,211 after the detection of 2,549 new cases since yesterday.

Of the new cases detected over the past 24 hours, 1,621 patients have been admitted to the hospital, she added.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 3,081 coronavirus patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Lari noted.

She further put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 10,958, saying the disease has taken the lives of 141 patients over the past 24 hours.

At least 191,487 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, the spokeswoman said.

Lari also noted that more than 1,693,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has exceeded 10.6 million and the death toll has surpassed 514,000.

News.Az