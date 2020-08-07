Iran’s COVID-19 death toll passes 18,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman said 156 more patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 18,132.

In a press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,450 new cases of COVID-19 infection, brining the nationwide tally to 322,567.

The spokeswoman noted that 279,724 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 or been discharged from hospital, but 4,136 are still in critical conditions of the disease.

Lari added that so far 2,637,575 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

News.Az