Iran’s COVID-19 death toll passes 18,000
Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman said 156 more patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 18,132.
In a press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,450 new cases of COVID-19 infection, brining the nationwide tally to 322,567.
The spokeswoman noted that 279,724 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 or been discharged from hospital, but 4,136 are still in critical conditions of the disease.
Lari added that so far 2,637,575 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.