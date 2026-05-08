Chernobyl on fire: Fears over radioactive particle spread - VIDEO

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A large forest fire has erupted inside the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in northern Ukraine, spreading rapidly across thousands of hectares and raising renewed concern over safety in the already fragile radiation-affected region.

According to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, the blaze has already burned through more than 1,100 hectares, fueled by dry conditions and strong winds that are pushing the flames deeper into forested areas. Firefighters are struggling to contain the situation as weather conditions continue to worsen, News.Az reports, citing , News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The exclusion zone, established after the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster, remains one of the most sensitive environmental areas in the world due to lingering radioactive contamination. The current fire has intensified public anxiety because burning vegetation in such zones can potentially spread contaminated particles, depending on soil and vegetation conditions.

Emergency crews face additional dangers on the ground. Officials report that parts of the territory are inaccessible due to landmines and unexploded ordnance, a consequence of the ongoing war in Ukraine. These hazards have forced responders to suspend operations in certain areas, limiting efforts to contain the fire.

Authorities say the situation is further complicated by persistent dry weather and strong gusts of wind, which continue to accelerate the spread of flames across the forest landscape. Fire teams are working to protect critical zones, but access restrictions are significantly slowing containment efforts.

The incident comes at a time when the wider region is already under heightened tension due to military activity in Ukraine, adding another layer of concern to an already vulnerable nuclear legacy site.

News.Az