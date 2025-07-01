Iran’s president expected to attend ECO summit in Azerbaijan’s Khankendi
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to visit Azerbaijan to take part in an ECO summit.
Pezeshkian will take part in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states, which will be held in Khankendi on July 3-4, News.Az reports, citing local media.