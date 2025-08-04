Iran’s Vice President Aref heads to Turkmenistan for UN Summit on landlocked nations

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has departed for Turkmenistan to attend the third United Nations Summit on Landlocked Developing Countries.

The summit, which aims to draft a 10-year development program, highlights Iran’s strategic role in the region, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

With eight landlocked nations bordering Iran, seven of which are ECO members, Tehran is positioning itself as a key transit and development partner. Aref is expected to meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other regional leaders during the summit.

