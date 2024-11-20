Iraq conducts first nationwide census in nearly 40 years

Cars drive past Baghdad's Seventeen Ramadan Mosque on November 19 ahead of Iraq's first census in nearly 40 years. Photo: AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP

Iraq is conducting its first nationwide census in nearly four decades this week, marking a significant milestone for a country long affected by sectarian and ethnic divisions.

The census is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, and will provide sorely needed up-to-date demographic data for the country which has an estimated population of around 44 million, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. It will be the first census to cover all 18 governorates since 1987, when dictator Saddam Hussein was in power, following repeated delays caused by years of war and political tensions between factions."More generally across the country, parliamentary representation will change," said Hamzeh Hadad, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).With one member of parliament allocated by the constitution per 100,000 Iraqis, "having an official census will mean the numbers will have to be adjusted" based on the new demographic breakdown, he said.A count conducted in 1997 excluded the three northern provinces that make up the autonomous Kurdistan region.The upcoming census has reignited tensions between Baghdad and Kurdistan over disputed territories in the north.The census includes religion but does not differentiate between sects, such as Sunni and Shiite Muslims, and, unlike previous counts, it excludes ethnicity."There are some crucial details in this census that might be missing to appease all sides to finally allow it to take place," Hadad added.Iraq has been keen to conduct the census for budgetary reasons.During the census a two-day curfew will operate, with families having to stay at home so 120,000 researchers can collect data directly from households.Iraq has spent much of the past few decades devastated by conflict and sanctions, including a sectarian struggle after the US-led invasion 2003 toppled Saddam and the emergence of the Islamic State group in 2014.

News.Az