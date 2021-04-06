Iraq keen to benefit from Azerbaijan‘s experience in transport and ICT

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Iraqi parliamentary delegation, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, has met with the country’s delegation led by the Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation between the two countries in transport, communications, and other fields, as well as opportunities for the Iraqi side to benefit from Azerbaijan's experience in various fields.

The sides also exchanged views on the issues of cooperation related to the organization of the next meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Iraq, expansion of the legal framework between the two countries as well as regarding the air transport.

News.Az

