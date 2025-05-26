IRCICA Director: 17 % of incidents against Muslims worldwide are violent

"Muslim groups around the world are also confronted with biased attitudes toward Muslim culture and history. These cases have been repeatedly emphasized in the documents of the UN General Assembly as well as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The main duty of the new representative of the UN Secretary-General will be to combat tendencies of Islamophobia. Strengthening this aspect in the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is a primary task. Let me also draw attention to the fact that in some countries, the use of Islamic symbols by state institutions has been banned. This is a clear manifestation of discrimination and an intolerant approach. One of the proactive components in this matter is the presentation of Islam and Islamic culture in a more distinctive and objective manner. I believe that we can eliminate tendencies toward xenophobia and Islamophobia. For our part, we are ready to contribute to this work," he added.