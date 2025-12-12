Ireland limits settlement trade ban to goods

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ireland’s upcoming law to curb trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank will apply only to goods, not services, according to Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence Thomas Byrne.

Byrne told Reuters the measure will be “extremely limited” and focused solely on banning imports of goods from illegally occupied territories. He noted that other European countries have introduced similar restrictions, framing Ireland’s move as aligned with existing EU approaches, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Irish government has been under domestic pressure to widen the ban to include services, while Israel and the United States have pushed for the bill to be dropped entirely.

Although officials have indicated that the legislation is imminent, the government has not yet publicly confirmed its final scope. Byrne also did not specify when the bill would be presented to parliament for approval.

