Irene, ex-princess of Greece, passes away at 83

Former Princess of Greece Irene has passed away at the age of 83, as announced by the Spanish royal family and the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Her official title was princess of Greece and Denmark.

Irene was born to the Greek royal family in May 1942 and was the younger sister of Queen Sofía of Spain and the late former king of Greece Constantine and first grade cousin of late Prince Phillip of UK.

She studied in best schools in Switzerland and was a pupil of concert pianist Gina Bachauer and, for a while, she was a professional concert pianist herself. She was archaeologist by profession.

She was never married.

Between her father’s death and her brother having his first child, she had the title “Crown Princess of Greece”.

