IRGC Chief-Commander, who was said to be dead, appears before the public -VIDEO

Chief-Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Brigadier General Esmail Qaani has been seen attending the funeral ceremony of Major General Abbas Nilforoushan in the Iranian capital Tehran, News.Az reports citing IRNA.

The funeral ceremony was held early on Tuesday with the participation of his comrades-in-arm, members of his family, officials and military commanders.

