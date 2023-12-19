Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum - Eurasian Regional Center condemns illegal detainment of Muhammad Rabbani

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chair of the International Board of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) Elchin Asgarov has issued a statement on behalf of the Board members condemning the illegal detainment of Managing Director of CAGE International Muhammad Rabbani.

The statement reads: “On behalf of the International Board of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC), we strongly condemn the unwarranted interference by Swiss authorities, under the pressure of the French government, in preventing the participation of a British citizen, Managing Director of CAGE International Muhammad Rabbani in the "Neocolonialism: Human Rights, Peace, and Security" conference organized by the Baku Initiative Group at the United Nations office in Geneva which aims to support the fight against neocolonialism, human rights, peace, and security.

Muhammad Rabbani has long been a dedicated advocate for the rights of individuals and against Islamophobia. His tireless efforts in promoting human rights, especially for marginalized communities, are commendable. As head of CAGE, an organization committed to addressing issues of injustice and discrimination, Rabbani has been instrumental in raising awareness of the challenges faced by people who are often overlooked. We stand in solidarity with Rabbani and appreciate his contributions to the defense of human rights, as well as to the fight against Islamophobia and neo-colonialism. Therefore, we:

- Are aware of the fact that Swiss police detained Mr. Rabbani at the border, despite the legitimate nature of his visit and the absence of any legal basis for his detention;

- Emphasize that this interference not only violates fundamental principles of human rights but also hinders the free exchange of ideas and dialogue that international conferences aim to foster;

- Call on the French authorities to thoroughly investigate this incident, uphold the principles of justice and human rights, and ensure that such unwarranted interference does not occur in the future. The right to freedom of movement and expression must be protected, especially for individuals engaged in the promotion of human rights and peace;

- Furthermore, urge the French government to refrain from exerting pressure on the internal affairs of other nations and to respect the principles of sovereignty and international cooperation;

- Call on other international organizations to join this initiative, advocating for the protection of M. Rabbani’s violated rights and reinforcing the commitment to upholding human rights globally.

The International Board of ICYF-ERC stands firmly against any actions that undermine the principles of justice, human rights, and international cooperation, and will closely monitor developments related to this incident and continue to advocate for the protection of individual rights and the principles of justice.”

News.Az