Islamophobia reaches ‘intolerable level’: Canadian professor

Islamophobia has now reached an intolerable level, Professor of Sociology and Muslim Studies at the Canadian Wilfrid Laurier University Jasmin Zine said on Thursday.

She made the remarks while speaking during panel discussions on the topic “The intersection of colonialism, new imperialism and Islamophobia: Historical and contemporary perspectives”, held as part of an international conference in Baku, News.Az reports.

Zine noted that Muslim women are used in political campaigns.

“Women wearing the hijab are considered undesirable citizens in Western society. Muslim women are perceived as a threat to the West,” she added.

An international conference themed "Islamophobia as a specific form of racism and discrimination: New global and transnational challenges" kicked off in Baku on Wednesday.

Co-organized by the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the G20 Interfaith Forum, the main purpose of the conference is to create an academic discussion platform on alarming trends targeting Muslims and Muslim-populated countries at international and national levels.

The conference, which brought together scientists, experts of international organizations, religious figures and representatives of non-governmental organizations from a number of countries, will feature discussions on different approaches in the fight against Islamophobia, manifestation of Islamophobia in some European countries and Islamophobia in the international media.

News.Az