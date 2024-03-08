Islamophobia's negative consequences undeniable - Turkish Center for Islamic Studies' VP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Islamophobia is spreading rapidly and its negative consequences are undeniable, Vice President of the Center for Islamic Studies under Türkiye Diyanet Foundation Yasar Colak said during the international scientific conference themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku, News.az reports.

"Propaganda penetrates into people's consciousness. Ideas such as "all Muslims are guilty" are introduced into the public consciousness and represent an unfounded ideology. Based on the study, it turned out that every third child hides the fact that he is a Muslim, because he knows, sees, what is the attitude towards Muslims,” the scholar added.

To note, an international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

