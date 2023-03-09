Ismail Serageldin: Global Baku Forum ‘important platform’ for discussing important issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Global Baku Forum is an important platform for discussing and resolving important issues of the modern world, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) Ismail Serageldin said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 10th Global Baku Forum, Serageldin noted that global problems, especially those related to climate change, are now becoming more critical.

"We need new methods of studying and solving problems related to human rights and other similar problems. The Global Baku Forum is a platform where leaders discuss and solve significant issues of the modern world," he added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes” kicked off on Thursday.

The Forum, which will last until March 11, brings together representatives of many countries and authoritative international organizations. In particular, four presidents, two prime ministers, six speakers and ministers, heads of five UN agencies, 25 former presidents, 21 former prime ministers, deputy foreign ministers of 23 countries, and a total of 360 representatives from 61 countries are participating in the Forum.

News.Az