Israel accuses Iran of violating ceasefire, vows to 'respond forcefully'

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has just issued a statement, saying he has ordered the Israel Defense Forces to "respond forcefully to Iran's violation of the ceasefire with intense strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran", News.az reports citing BBC.

As a reminder, we haven't seen Iran confirm the attack. Iran's foreign minister said earlier that it would only stop its attacks if Israel did the same.

News.Az