Israel Air Force launches new wave of strikes on Tehran
- Middle East
Source: Israel Air Force
IDF has announced that the Israeli Air Force has launched a fresh, “extensive” wave of airstrikes against Iranian regime targets in the heart of Tehran, News.Az reports, citing the Times of Israel.
The strikes, which follow earlier waves of attacks on Iranian facilities, are aimed at degrading the regime’s military and command infrastructure, according to the IDF.
By Nijat Babayev