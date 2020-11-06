Israel and Armenia will never have sincere and friendly relations, expert Arye Gut says

+ ↺ − 16 px

For many years, international organizations have declared that the level of anti-Semitism in Armenia is the highest among the countries of the former USSR. Despite the fact that there are almost no Jews in Armenia today, with a maximum of 100-150 Jew citizens, the level of anti-Semitism in that country is extremely high.

Well-known Israeli expert in the field of international relations Arye Gut expressed the due opinion in a conversation with News.Az.

He believes that this is directly related to the attitude towards Jews in Armenian society.

"Pashinyan's latest interview with the Jerusalem Post also served as evidence of that, where he clearly stated his attitude towards Israel and Jews, noting that Armenia cannot have any relations with Israel as long as the latter has good relations with Azerbaijan. His interview speaks volumes. I don't remember such an example in history when one state, which is not Israel's enemy, spoke out against it with such low-grade statements, which go beyond diplomatic protocol. This, in fact, shows that there can never be sincere and friendly relations between Israel and Armenia. Since anti-Semitism is very openly expressed in Armenia's policy.

Gut also stressed that today there is a monument to fascist and Nazi Garegin Nzhdeh in Yerevan.

"And it is clear that this 6-meter monument erected in the center of the Armenian capital will characterize anti-Semitism and the level of attitude towards Jews in Armenia. And the recent statement by Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Armenian armed forces Vladimir Poghosyan that "Today's Israel and Germany in 1933 are the same" once again proves the hatred and military aggression of Armenians towards the Jewish people.

News.Az





News.Az