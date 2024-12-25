Israel and Hamas accuse each other of delaying ceasefire talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel and Hamas have blamed each other for hindering ceasefire efforts as both sides move closer to a potential agreement that could bring an end to the 14-month conflict in Gaza, News.az reports citing The Independent .

It emerged last week that a ceasefire deal which would also see Israeli hostages freed was believed to be close, after months of deadlock while Israel’s 14-month war in Gaza continues to rage.The Independent previously reported that the truce being discussed would last for an initial 60 days, with Israeli forces likely to pull out of city centres in Gaza and the coastal road – but stopping short of the complete withdrawal for which Hamas has consistently demanded.In a new statement, Hamas said: “The occupation has set new conditions related to withdrawal, ceasefire, prisoners, and the return of the displaced, which has delayed reaching the agreement that was available.”However, in a more positive tone, the militant group said the negotiations – mediated by Qatar – were progressing in a serious direction, and insisted that it was showing flexibility during the talks.But Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu hit back on Wednesday to accuse the Palestinian militant group of lying.“The terrorist organisation Hamas is lying again,” Mr Netanyahu’s office said in a statement, accusing the group of “reneging on the understandings already reached, and continuing to make it difficult for the negotiations.”“Nevertheless, Israel will continue tirelessly in its efforts to bring home all of our hostages,” Mr Netanyahu’s office said.Mr Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israeli negotiators – including senior personnel from Mossad, Shin Bet and the Israeli military – were returning from Qatar for “internal consultations” following a week of significant negotiations.According to Palestinian health authorities, more than 45,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began on 7 October, triggered by Hamas’s cross-border incursion which left 1,200 people dead and saw some 250 people taken hostage.Around 90 per cent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been forced from their homes, while some 60 living hostages, mainly Israelis, are believed to be still in captivity in Gaza as well as the bodies of 35 others.

