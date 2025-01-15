Israel and Hamas officials agree to Gaza ceasefire deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel and Hamas have both agreed to a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip and the release of dozens of hostages, News.az reports citing ABC Online .

The deal to end the 15-month conflict was announced after days of intensive negotiations in Qatar.A ceasefire will begin on Sunday.War between Hamas and Israel began after the October 7 2023 attacks, in which Hamas fighters killed 1,200 Israelis and took a further 250 people hostage.Israel's subsequent campaign in Gaza has killed more than 46,000 people, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.The deal was announced simultaneously by the Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and through a statement by US President Joe Biden."This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much needed-humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity," Mr Biden said.Sheikh Mohammed said the agreement relied on both sides keeping to their promises "in good faith".

News.Az