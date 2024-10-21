Israel arrests 7 Azerbaijan-origin citizens spying for Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seven Israelis were arrested on suspicion of espionage for Iran, Israel Police announced Monday, News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

Prosecutors allege that the suspects completed some 600 missions for Iran, including gathering intelligence on sensitive military and infrastructure sites and identifying potential human targets for Iran.Notable sites involved in their alleged espionage included Ramat David Airbase, Nevatim Airbase, Glilot, and the Golani Brigade base where four soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah drone attack last week.The suspects "were given maps of strategic sites from their handlers, including of the Golani Brigade base," the State Attorney said.The seven suspects, Jewish Israelis of Azeri origin from Haifa and Haifa’s bayside suburbs, some of whom are relatives and one of whom is an AWOL soldier, have been in custody for around 35 days. Two are minors, according to police.

News.Az