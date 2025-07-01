Israel arrests couple on suspicion of spying for Iran

Items seized from the Ra'anana home of a couple accused of spying for Iran in an image released July 1, 2025 (Photo: Israel Police)

A couple from Isarel's Ra’anana have been arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran, Israel Police and the Shin Bet announced.

Police said in a statement that law enforcement officers searched the pair’s apartment in the town in the center of the country yesterday, seizing several phones, computers, and other technological devices, in addition to correspondence suspected of being between the couple and their Iranian handler, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

The unnamed pair is due in court today for a hearing on their detention.

It is the second announcement within 24 hours of the arrest of suspected spies for Iran.

Yesterday, police and the Shin Bet said they had arrested three Israeli citizens in two separate cases on suspicion that they carried out tasks for Iranian agents.

In one investigation, 33-year-old Mark Morgein, who lives in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, was arrested on suspicion of moving a grenade from a hidden location to another at the request of his handler, with whom he maintained contact over the course of June.

He was also enlisted to film a video of a missile interception during the war between Israel and Iran and send it to his handler.

Security forces also arrested two Tiberias residents, Yoni Segal, 18, and Nehorai Omri Mizrahi, 20, whom an Iranian agent allegedly tried to recruit into murdering an unnamed Israeli citizen in exchange for hundreds of thousands of shekels.

The agent offered to fly the pair to another country, train them, and then give them the identity of their target. The plan never came to fruition.

The two are also suspected of filming shopping malls and hospitals across the country and sending their handler information on each mall’s layout, number of security guards and number of stores. They allegedly sent information on malls in Haifa, Tiberias and Tel Aviv, as well as Tel Aviv’s Ichilov hospital.

News.Az