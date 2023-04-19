Israel-Azerbaijan relations are of strategic character: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Israel would contribute to strategic relations between the two nations, said Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, co-chair of the Joint Commission Eli Cohen as he was received by President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The Minister underlined that the Israel-Azerbaijan relations are of strategic character and pointed out that friendly relations exist not only between the two states but also the peoples of both countries.

He touched upon bilateral relations in the tourism sector, saying the number of Israeli tourists visiting Azerbaijan is on upward trend. According to him, the trade turnover between the two countries is seen to be on rise, adding there are ample opportunities for increasing it even more.

News.Az