Israel begins new wave of airstrikes on south Beirut - VIDEO
- 09 Mar 2026 13:26
- Middle East
Source: AFP
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the launch of a new wave of airstrikes against Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut’s southern suburbs, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.
The military warned earlier that it would strike branches of the Al-Qard al-Hasan association, known to be used by Hezbollah as a quasi-bank.
By Nijat Babayev