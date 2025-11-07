Israel blocks over 100 humanitarian aid requests for Gaza since ceasefire — UN

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations has said that Israel rejected 107 requests to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 10 ceasefire, blocking the entry of essential relief materials.

“Our partners report that since the ceasefire, Israeli authorities have rejected 107 requests for the entry of relief materials, including blankets, winter clothes, and tools and materials to maintain and operate water, sanitation, and hygiene services,” Farhan Haq, UN spokesperson told, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Haq, nearly 90% of the denied requests came from over 330 local and international NGOs, with more than half rejected because the organizations were deemed unauthorized to deliver aid into Gaza.

He added that some rejected items were considered by Israel as outside the scope of humanitarian aid, while others were classified as “dual-use” goods, such as vehicles, spare parts, solar panels, mobile latrines, X-ray machines, and generators.

The UN reiterated that its humanitarian partners “can do more when other impediments are lifted.”

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Haq reported continued detonations of residential buildings in several areas where the Israeli military remains deployed, including eastern Khan Younis, eastern Gaza City, and Rafah.

He noted that Israeli strikes near the “yellow line” — the initial withdrawal line under the ceasefire agreement — continue to cause civilian casualties, placing aid workers at serious risk.

“We remind the Israeli military of its obligation to take constant care to spare civilians throughout its operations,” Haq emphasized.

Since the start of the ceasefire, more than 680,000 people have moved from southern to northern Gaza, and about 113,000 movements have been recorded from western to eastern Khan Younis, the UN said.

However, many displaced families have chosen not to return home due to severe destruction, a lack of alternatives, and continued insecurity in their communities.

