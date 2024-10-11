Israel confirms elimination of Islamic Jihad leader in West Bank

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the elimination of Muhammad Abdullah, a field commander of the Islamic Jihad radical Palestinian movement, during a counter-terrorist operation in the town of Nur Shams in the West Bank.

The joint operation, conducted with Israel's intelligence agency Shin Bet, took place on Thursday, when an IDF airstrike targeted Abdullah, the Israeli military said in a statement News.Az reports.The IDF stated that Abdullah was the head of the Islamic Jihad terrorist network in Nur Shams and had been responsible for organizing terrorist activities in the region over the past several months, including involvement in numerous attacks.Another militant was also killed in the operation.

