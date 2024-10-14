Israel downs two drones launched from Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Air Force has shot down two drones flying toward Israel from Syria, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

According to the army, the drones were intercepted before they could enter Israeli airspace, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. Last week, Israel’s fighter jets conducted an airstrike on Syrian territory to eliminate a member of the Hezbollah militia.On Wednesday, the Israeli Air Force targeted and killed Azam Jahout near the Syrian city of Quneitra , the IDF informed.The IDF informed that Jahout was involved with a local "terrorist network" in the Golan Heights, identified as a "Hezbollah terrorist cell in Syria."The IDF claimed that Jahout had been supplying Hezbollah with intelligence gathered from sources close to the Syrian authorities, aimed at facilitating actions against Israel in the Golan Heights.

