Israel drones hit Syrian military headquarters in Damascus

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed carrying out a drone strike in Damascus Wednesday, saying it struck the entrance to the Syrian military headquarters.

“The IDF continues to monitor developments and activity against Druze civilians in southern Syria and, in accordance with the directives of the political echelon, is attacking the area and is prepared for various scenarios,” the IDF said, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Syrian media reports that two civilians were injured in the Israeli strike on Damascus.

